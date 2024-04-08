Private Trust Co. NA Buys 641 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

