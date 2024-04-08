Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

