Private Trust Co. NA Sells 129 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

CLX stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

