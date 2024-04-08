Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD opened at $124.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
