ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 2.04% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRS opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.