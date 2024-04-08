PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.27.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

