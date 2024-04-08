Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $128.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

