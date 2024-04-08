Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $188.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.