Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

