Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,857 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.76.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

