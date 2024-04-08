Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 334 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $86.11 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.