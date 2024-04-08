Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Genesis Energy worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.