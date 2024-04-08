Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $79.29 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.