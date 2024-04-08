Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $913,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $791,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $23,681,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,342 shares of company stock worth $54,851,137 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTLB stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

