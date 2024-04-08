Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $918,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

