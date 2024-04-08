Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,748 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

