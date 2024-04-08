Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

