Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 487,584 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 402,073 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 168,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

