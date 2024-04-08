SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

