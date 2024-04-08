SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,502 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $62.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.