SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,596,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.