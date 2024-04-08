Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

