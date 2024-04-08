State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 96,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

