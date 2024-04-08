State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knife River were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Knife River alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.