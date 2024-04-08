State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

