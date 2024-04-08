Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

V stock opened at $277.14 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

