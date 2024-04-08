Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

