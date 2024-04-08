Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

