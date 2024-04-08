Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

