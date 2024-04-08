Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.