T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

