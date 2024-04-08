The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

