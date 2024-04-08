TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $806.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

