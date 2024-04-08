Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.45 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

