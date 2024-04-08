TTP Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TTP Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 96,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 150,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

