United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.