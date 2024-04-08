United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $233.56 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,408. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

