Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNM stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

