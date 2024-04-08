Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 451 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

