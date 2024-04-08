Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 763 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares valued at $10,074,600. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

