Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

