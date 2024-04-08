Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,485,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

