Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,105 Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WS opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

