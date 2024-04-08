Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,280 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

