Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in TORM by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.10%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

