Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $215.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $215.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

