Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,559 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 75,984 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

