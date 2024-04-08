Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

