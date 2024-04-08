Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $123.45 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

