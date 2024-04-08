Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $268,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $673.69 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

