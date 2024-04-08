Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,394,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.